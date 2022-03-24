'Kem cho Mehta ji': PM Narendra Modi asked the woman behind 'Humans of Bombay' during 2019 interview

Karishma Mehta, the woman behind Humans of Bombay, has looked back to days of 2019, when she had interviwed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recalling the memory, she posted on social media suggesting that the PM Modi had one thing in common that being Gujaratis - which led to him breaking the ice with the statement "Kem cho Mehta ji (How are you, Mehta ji?)".

She took to Linkedin and wrote, "I was 27 when I was given the opportunity to interview the prime minister of our country. The interview was about 22 minutes– 22 minutes that changed the trajectory of my career. What followed was recognition for our work, yes, but also a whirlwind of hate (the cover of a popular youth magazine put us on the cover with a scathing title), accusations and a whole lot of unidirectional slander. I guess that was the point in my life that I learned silence is golden and the handwork should always do the talking. Will share my experience of the interview another, but the first thing he asked me was, ‘Kem cho Mehta ji?’ :)" This was followed by a snippet from the interview.

According to reports, the Humans of Bombay carried the interview with PM Modi in five parts on their Facebook and Instagram pages. In the 2019 copy, he spoke about his childhood, his family and his ascent to power, among other topics.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:44 PM IST