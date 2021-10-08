e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

'Karma hits': NCB officer arrested for molesting woman on train; netizens call the act 'shameful'

FPJ Web Desk
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File Photo

A 34-year-old officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Branch, was arrested on Friday by Parli Railway Police for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in a train, said Aurangabad Government Railway Police.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Dinesh Chavan, an SP rank officer in NCB.

According to the complaint, the victim and the accused were travelling to Hyderabad from Pune in the same train. The accused was travelling to Hyderabad for a court hearing.

The complainant alleged that Chavan touched him inappropriately, removed her undergarments from her bag, sniffed and placed it on his chest, said M Patil, SP GRP Aurangabad.

The police said that a case has been registered under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

The news has spread across India bringing NCB under yet another controversy along with the Cordelia cruise drug raid. Heavy criticism has been coming in for NCB.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 02:51 PM IST
