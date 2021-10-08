'Shameful politics being played out': Raveena Tandon disappointed with the way Aryan Khan's case is being handled

Mumbai: It seems like actor Raveena Tandon is extremely disappointed with the way superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case is being handled.

On Friday, Raveena took to Twitter and wrote, "Shameful politics being played out... it's a young man's life and future they toying with ... heartbreaking."

An Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

On Thursday, Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The court in Mumbai also said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan on Friday and asked NCB to file a reply by then.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that some BJP workers were present during the NCB's raid.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:00 AM IST