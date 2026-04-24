'Jaisa Aapka Hukum, Huzoor': AAP Hits Back With AI Video After Raghav Chadha, 6 Other MPs Join BJP | X @AamAadmiParty

The Aam Aadmi Party, on Friday, hours after seven Rajya Sabha MPs led by Raghav Chadha quit the party and joined the BJP, released an AI-generated video purportedly showing how the defection of AAP leaders took place and what transpired behind closed doors.

In the video, Raghav Chadha is seen entering an office where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is waiting patiently, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, for the MP to arrive for a scheduled meeting. The Union Home Minister and the BJP national president are seated on a sofa and are greeted by Chadha. After exchanging pleasantries, the MP chooses to sit not on the sofa or a chair, but on the floor, symbolically portraying subservience to the BJP leaders.

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“Raghavji, aapne achha kaam kiya. Modiji kaafi khush hain aapki performance se,” the BJP national president says. (Raghavji, you have done a good job. Modi ji is very happy with your performance.) To this, the Rajya Sabha MP replies, “Ji, sir (Yes, sir),” with folded hands.

“Ab aapko kuch bada karke dikhana hoga,” adds Nitin Nabin. (Now you will have to do something bigger.) “Jaisa aapka hukum, huzoor,” replies Chadha (As you command, sir.)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah then takes over and says, “Raghav, tumhari opening se toh hum khush hain, par ab tumhe kuch bade shots lagane honge.” (Raghav, we are happy with your opening, but now you need to play some big shots.) To this, Raghav responds, “Jaise aap kahenge, waise hi hoga, sir.” (As you say, it will be done, sir.)

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Following this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assigns a task to the Rajya Sabha MP. “Ab aapko Aam Aadmi Party ke Punjab ke sansadon ko pataana hoga. Iske inaam ke taur par hum aapko Kendra Sarkar ka mantri banaayenge,” said Amit Shah (Now you will have to persuade the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab MPs. As a reward, we will make you a minister in the central government).

“Ab jao, Raghav, aur Aam Aadmi Party ko todne ka kaam shuru karo,” the Union Home Minister added (Now go, Raghav, and begin the work of breaking the Aam Aadmi Party).

The Rajya Sabha MP replies, “Ji, sir” (Yes, sir), and leaves to carry out his task, while Amit Shah and Nitin Nabin laugh at the plan they have devised for AAP.

This AI video comes after a major political development in which Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, arrived at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday and joined the party in the presence of its national president, Nitin Nabin. Their move followed a collective decision by a group of Aam Aadmi Party MPs to leave the party and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In total, seven MPs switched sides, including Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Vikram Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta.