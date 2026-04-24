'BJP Anpadh Gundon Ki Party Hai': Old Clip Of Raghav Chadha Slamming BJP Resurfaces After He Quits AAP To Join Saffron Party

Raghav Chadha, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, has become the focus of intense debate on social media, with reactions ranging from praise to sharp criticism.

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While some users supported Chadha’s decision to leave the AAP, others accused him of betraying the party that helped shape his political career. The development also triggered a flood of memes targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, particularly as the political upheaval coincided with the day he shifted to a new bungalow.

Adding to the controversy, an old interview clip of Chadha with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia resurfaced online. In the viral video, Chadha is heard sharply criticising the BJP, saying, “Mera ye manana hai ki BJP anpadh gundon ki party hai. BJP ke log gundagardi karte hain aur unko badhava dete hain.” (“I believe the BJP is a party of uneducated goons. BJP members indulge in hooliganism and encourage it.”)

The resurfaced clip drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some questioned his shift in political stance, while others dismissed it as a common political move. One user commented, “After all, he is a politician,” while some expressed disbelief and said they had hoped he would form his own party instead of joining the BJP.

Chadha, along with two other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, formally joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin.