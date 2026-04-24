'System Hila Daala!': Netizens Sharply React To Raghav Chadha's Explosive Exit From AAP & Merger With BJP

In a dramatic political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party and formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

The unexpected switch has triggered intense political reactions and divided public opinion across social media platforms.

Why Raghav Chadha left AAP?

Addressing the media shortly after his exit, Chadha said the party he helped build had strayed from its founding principles. According to him, the organisation was no longer focused on national welfare but had shifted towards “personal gains.”

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He stated, "The AAP that I nurtured with my blood for 15 years has deviated from its path. Now it is working not for the welfare of the country but for its own personal gains... I am moving away from AAP and coming to the people... All of us together had strived to take this party to Delhi, Punjab, and other states of the country."

Chadha also reflected on the early days of the movement, recalling how professionals from diverse backgrounds came together with the aim of creating a corruption-free political alternative.

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“Before entering politics, I was a practising Chartered Accountant (CA). Along with me on this platform were people from different fields, some were scientists, others were educationists. Today, those leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) include a world-class cricketer, a Padma Shri awardee, and social activists. All these people gave up everything and came together with the resolve to build a corruption-free India and established this party."

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A high-profile political shift

Raghav Chadha rose to prominence as one of AAP’s youngest national leaders and played a key role in expanding the party’s influence beyond Delhi, particularly during its electoral growth phase in Punjab. His transition to the BJP marks one of the most significant cross-party shifts involving a senior AAP parliamentarian in recent years.

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Political observers believe the move could reshape party dynamics ahead of upcoming electoral contests, while also intensifying rivalry between opposition parties and the ruling BJP.

Social media reacts strongly

The announcement quickly dominated conversations online, with netizens expressing sharply divided views.

One user wrote, "This was bound to happen, all those issues he was raising in the name of public interest were scripted, they really think the public is just a bunch of f...ing idiots.."

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Another reacted positively to the switch, "Ab sahi mulyo wali party me jaa rahe he... Bhagwan kare inka bhavishya bhi anya netao ki tarah ujjawal ho BJP me......"

A third comment questioned the ideological shift, "Wow, Raghav Chadha bhai! Yesterday you were shouting “BJP = Corruption,” today you've gone and sat right in BJP's lap. Did your principles take a “U-turn” too? Now you're not just “common man” anymore, you've become a “special man,” bhai!"

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Political fallout expected?

Chadha’s departure adds to ongoing debates about internal disagreements within AAP and broader realignments in Indian politics. Analysts suggest the move may influence future alliances, party strategies, and voter perceptions, especially among urban and youth voters who once saw AAP as a reform-driven alternative.

As reactions continue pouring in, the political consequences of this high-profile switch are likely to unfold in the weeks ahead.