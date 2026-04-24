'Will Seek Disqualification Of Raghav Chadha, Others': Sanjay Singh To Approach Rajya Sabha Chairman, Calls It Defection

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh | X

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said he will approach the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking disqualification of party MPs who have reportedly switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

‘Will Submit Letter To Chairman’

In a post on X, Singh said, “I will submit a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, in which a demand will be made to declare Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak disqualified… as this is tantamount to voluntarily relinquishing membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.”

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The demand comes hours after Raghav Chadha and other MPs, including Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, reportedly resigned from AAP. Chadha has claimed that two-thirds of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs are merging with the BJP, citing ideological differences.

Defection Or Merger?

Under India’s anti-defection framework the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India lawmakers can be disqualified if they voluntarily give up party membership.

However, the law also provides an exception if at least two-thirds of legislators agree to merge with another party, potentially setting the stage for a legal and procedural battle over the validity of the move.

The development signals a major escalation in the unfolding political crisis within AAP, with the matter now likely to be examined at the level of the Rajya Sabha Chairman.