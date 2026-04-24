'Grihpravesh Karte Hi Party Ki Lanka...': Netizens Crack 'Vaastu' Jokes As Raghav Chadha Quits AAP With 6 RS MPs On Day Kejriwal Shifts To New Bungalow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has officially moved into a newly allotted government residence at 95, Lodhi Estate in New Delhi. The development comes shortly before a major political shake-up within the party, triggering a wave of reactions, and humour, across social media.

Kejriwal shifts to Type-VII government accommodation

On Friday, the AAP confirmed that Kejriwal relocated with his family to a Type-VII government bungalow recently allotted to him by the Centre.

Sharing the update on X, Kejriwal stated that the accommodation was provided following court directions, taking into account his role as the national convenor of the party.

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“In the last few days, the Central government allotted me a house on the orders of the court, given my position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. I have now shifted to that house with my family,” Kejriwal wrote.

The Lodhi Estate area is considered one of Delhi’s prominent government residential zones, typically reserved for senior political leaders and high-ranking officials.

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Political shock follows within hours

Interestingly, the housewarming coincided with dramatic political developments inside AAP. Within hours of Kejriwal’s move, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced his resignation from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly along with six other leaders.

The sudden exit sparked intense political discussions, with observers calling it one of the most significant internal setbacks for AAP in recent months.

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Social media flooded with ‘vaastu’ jokes

As news of both events spread online, netizens quickly connected the timing of Kejriwal’s relocation with the party’s internal turmoil, turning the situation into a trending meme moment.

Several users joked about the “vaastu” of the new residence.

One user wrote, “Ye bunglow bunglow khel raha hai, wahan party khatam ho gayi.”

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Another commented, “Grih pravesh karte hi party ki Lanka lag gai.”

A third user quipped, “Kejriwal will leave this home as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, another post humorously advised, “Sir, vaastu check karlena ek baar firse.”

Timing fuels online debate

While political analysts focused on the implications of senior leaders exiting AAP, social media discussions leaned toward satire, highlighting how quickly political developments transform into viral commentary online.

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The coincidence of a new residence and sudden party defections has kept Kejriwal and AAP at the centre of public attention, blending politics with internet humour in typical social media fashion.

The leadership changes arrive at a sensitive time for AAP as it navigates national expansion efforts and prepares for upcoming electoral challenges. Whether the recent departures signal deeper organisational shifts remains to be seen, but the episode has already sparked widespread debate, and plenty of jokes, across digital platforms.