'Izzat se samjha raha hun get out': The internet's new favourite meme starring Zaid Vilatra’s dad

News reporter Arvind Ojha, who works for India Today and Aaj Tak was abused and threatened on live TV by drug peddler Zaid Vilatra’s father.

Zaid has been arrested by the CBI for his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Ojha and his cameraman stood outside Vilatra’s residence and knocked on the door asking for his father to comment on the arrest.

The video which went viral on social media, has been condemned by netizens for the sheer invasion of privacy. Not to mention, the thrashing didn’t take long to become internet’s favourite meme.