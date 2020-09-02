Who is Zaid Vilatra - drug peddler arrested by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case?

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler named Zaid Vilatra, who has 'links' with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The man identified as Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

Agency sleuths claimed he was arrested after they obtained some 'vital leads' into the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-partner Rhea Chakraborty and others.

He has reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik.

Earlier in March, Showik had shared Zaid’s contact info with Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay him (Zaid) Rs 10,000 for 5g of drugs. After this, Miranda contacted Vilatra thrice.

After Rhea's nexus with the drug peddlers became public, the NCB was roped in on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB had registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi and others, after ED shared with it a report after cloning two mobile phones of Rhea.

As per officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

The NCB has also prepared a list of 20 suspects over supply of drugs in the case including Gaurav Arya, Suved Lohia, Kwan Entertaiment partner Jaya Saha, ex-Big Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, Farookh Batata, and Bakul Chandani, among others.