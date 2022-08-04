Is 'boycott' the Bollywood's new propaganda move? #BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter ahead of 'Darlings'

Boycott seems to be the new way of popularizing the film to the audience. After boycott hashtags for upcoming Bollywood films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were trending, there's another one in line. #BoycottAliaBhatt was seen creating buzz on Twitter ahead of Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings.'

Movie buffs and avid social media users might be aware that there was a similar outroar during the release and screening of The Kashmir Files, Raazi and other movies. Several times film specific hashtags were shared along #BoycottBollywoodForever.

Talking of the recent case, #BoycottAliaBhatt concerns with the violence and harassment scenes showed in the film Darlings. Having watched the teaser and trailer of the upcoming release, some people have traced that the film (like most of Alia's recent work) revolves of a plot ill-treating the concept of domestic violence against men.

To the unversed, the Bollywood movie Darlings is set to feature on Netflix on August 5.

Take a look at some reactions on #BoycottAliaBhatt which trended along #BanDarlings

