'Indians Use These As Toilet Footwear': Saudi Arabia Store Sells Slippers For More Than ₹1 Lakh, Netizens React To Viral Video

A video from a footwear store in Saudi Arabia has caught the attention of internet users as it rolled out online. It suggested that the store was selling casual slippers for a huge price, which were available for a much cheaper rate in India. The store displayed slippers, widely known as Hawaii chappals, being priced for more than one lakh rupees. This undoubtedly left desi netizens reacting to the video.

We Indians use these sandals as a toilet footwear 😀 pic.twitter.com/7EtWY27tDT — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 16, 2024

The video opened by showing a footwear store's counter and a staff presenting the product on camera. Gloves-clad store representative pulled out the pair of footwear and placed it on the glass table, displaying it to the customer. It was reportedly priced for 4,500 riyals, which refer to more than one lakh INR (Rs. 1,00,305).

In the video, the staff was seen highlighting the features of the footwear while demonstrating it to the potential buyer. However, the unmuted video didn't impress netizens to purchase the slippers.

An X influencer named Rishi Bagree shared the footage online and wrote, "We Indians use these sandals as a toilet footwear." Soon, other users on the social media platform started to react. They shared sharing laughter emojis to see the worth of these usual slippers in Saudi Arabia.

While the visuals drew a close resemblance of the shown footwear to that of a casual flip-flop slipper, it was unclear whether the actual product displayed in the video had any significant mentions that made it pricey.