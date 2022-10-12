e-Paper Get App
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India celebrates in Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra' style; watch viral video

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India celebrates in Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra' style; watch viral video

The Men in Blue won by seven wickets in third ODI, held at New Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
India secured a memorable series win against South Africa on Tuesday. The Men in Blue won by seven wickets in third ODI, held at New Delhi.

Can victory go uncelebrated? Of course not. Thus, captain Shikhar Dhawan— who led the team to score well — took the lead to enjoy the celebrations too. In a video by the cricketer, we can see the India team cheering themselves over the win against South Africa. The now-viral clip shows the cricketers grooving to Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song.

Watch:

