IND vs PAK T20 WC: Indian Fans Scream At Staff, Create Ruckus At Ontario's Cineplex After Theatre Screen Faces Issue During Live Match Telecast

Canada: Cricket is not just a game, but a feeling. Don't you agree? And it surely doesn't feel right when something goes wrong at the live screening of a nail-biting tournament match, especially when the game is between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. In a recent case, people from Ontario, Canada, were furious after a theatre screening the match live faced some issues and dulled the experience of fans.

People went out screaming at the staff over the alleged technical glitch that was resulted at the Cineplex screen in Ontario, which had promised a live screening of the India versus Pakistan T20 world cup match.

Watch video

Canada: A migrant from India loses it because the cafe is not showing the cricket match.

Natural fallout of poor migration policies.

And then people will wonder why “right-wing” parties are coming to power. pic.twitter.com/aNni0NfXyq — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) June 11, 2024

Cineplex and T20 match screening

Several Cineplex theatres across Canada reportedly screened the ICC Men's world cup on the day when India and Pakistan played against each other. This made Indians residing there and other cricket fans to rush to the big screen to witness the match live. However, Cineplex Courtney Park located in Ontario witnessed some issues during the event, which triggered a ruckus there. Local media reports suggested that the theatre either failed to either screen the match or experienced technical difficulties, leading people to scream out in anger and disappointment.

Angry fans rush to counter, scream out loud

The video which is now going viral on social media showed a couple of men hitting a dialogue with the staff at the theatre counter and asking them to settle the issue at the earliest and screen the match. One of the fans was even seen wearing a Team India jersey to cheer for the Men In Blue.

"You don’t understand what is going on? It's crazy (the cricket fever) and you can see that," people said while raising their voices against the staff, in a rude manner. The theatre staff requested cricket fans to co-operate with them and said "Can you please take seat. We are doing it (resolving the matter)." Meanwhile, the man in the jersey joined others and compared the interrupted cricket match screening with baseball, suggesting that the land is more into the second game. "We will take you to a baseball game and then you will realise how it feels."