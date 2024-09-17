Hyderabad: Visarjan Of Khairatabad's 70-Foot Bada Ganesh, See Enchanting Visuals

Visarjan Of Khairatabad's 70-Foot Bada Ganesh | Images via X

The festival spirit is high across India today as people are celebrating Ganesh Utsav by biding adieu to their Bappa. With heavy hearts and prayers to see Lord Ganpati arrive soon the next year, people are carrying out Visarjan of their idols. While Mumbai has already geared up with most iconic pandals proceeding towards to the pond for the ritual, visuals from Hyderabad's much-loved Balapur Ganesh have surfaced online from its Visarjan ceremony.

Also praised as Bada Ganesh, Khairatabad's 70-foot-tall Bappa was immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday afternoon. A huge crowd of devotees was witnessed during the Visarjan ceremony as they walked with Bappa till the lake raising chants like "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and "Balapur Ganesh Ki Jai."

See visuals

Stunning visuals of the towering #KhairatabadGanesh procession passing by the magnificent #TelanganaSecretariat!



A grand celebration of devotion and culture in the heart of Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/issZFVVdzK — BRS Party (@BRSparty) September 17, 2024

Impressive visuals from Hyderabad showed the majestic idol of Khairatabad Ganesh passing by the Telangana Secretariat building.

The procession, or the Shobha Yatra, of this much-visited pandal in the city started early on September 17, reportedly around 6.30 am, after final prayers were recited. The idol was walked through Sensation Theatre, Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli flyover, and Secretariat before it reached the Tank Bund for immersion.

Khairatabad's Bada Ganesh is not only known for its tall idols every year, but also for its laddu, which undergoes an auction. The enchanting idol depicts Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapati - Ganpat Bappa with seven faces.