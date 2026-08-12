'How I Failed To...': Korean Tourist’s Mumbai Local Train Travel Attempt Ends In Taxi Ride After He Struggles To Board - VIDEO

A South Korean tourist’s first attempt to experience a Mumbai local train turned into an unexpected lesson in the city’s fast-paced commuter culture after he struggled to board the train and eventually decided to take a taxi.

Sejin, who was travelling across India, documented the experience in an Instagram video that quickly attracted reactions from viewers. His attempt began at Thane station, where he hoped to experience one of Mumbai’s most iconic forms of public transport.

Tourist gets confused at Thane station

Sejin started his journey by purchasing a two-hour round-trip ticket for Rs 170. After getting his ticket, he made his way towards the platform but soon appeared unsure about where he was supposed to go.

The situation became more challenging when a local train arrived. As the train approached, commuters gathered near the doors and prepared to board almost immediately.

Watching the passengers move quickly, Sejin made an initial attempt to get onto the train. However, the rush seemed to catch him off guard, and he eventually moved away from the entrance.

Watch the viral video here

Second attempt also ends without a train ride

Rather than abandoning the idea immediately, Sejin waited for another train and tried once more.

His second attempt, however, ended much like the first. He was unable to board and appeared increasingly frustrated by the experience. Eventually, he decided to drop the plan of travelling by local train and opted to take a taxi instead.

Although he did not manage to complete the journey, the experience gave him a glimpse into the unique rhythm of Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

‘Deeply respect the people here’

Reflecting on the experience, Sejin shared his thoughts in the caption accompanying the Instagram video.

"Experiencing the Mumbai local train made me deeply respect the people here and reflect on myself."

The comment resonated with viewers, who had plenty to say about his first encounter with Mumbai’s commuter trains.

Viewers say he may have given up too soon

Some viewers found the incident amusing and argued that the train shown in the video did not look especially crowded. They suggested that Sejin might have been able to board if he had persisted or waited for a more suitable opportunity.

Others offered a more practical suggestion: simply asking another passenger or a railway staff member for guidance.

For someone unfamiliar with Mumbai’s local train system, the process of understanding platforms, train directions, compartments and boarding etiquette can understandably be confusing. Regular commuters, meanwhile, are accustomed to navigating the system quickly.

Timing matters when taking Mumbai local trains

Several commenters also highlighted the importance of travelling at the right time.

Mumbai’s suburban railway is heavily used by daily commuters, and peak hours can be particularly challenging for newcomers. During busy periods, trains can become extremely crowded as thousands of passengers travel to and from work.