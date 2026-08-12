Bengaluru Dating App Scam: Men Allegedly Duped Through Fake Cab Payment Requests - Check Out Viral Post

A new dating-app scam warning is making the rounds online, with a social media post alleging that men in Bengaluru are being tricked into paying fake cab fares after matching with women on platforms such as Tinder and Bumble.

The warning was shared on X by user @GharKeKalesh and describes a scheme that allegedly starts like a normal dating-app interaction but ends with the victim transferring money for a cab that may not even exist.

How the alleged dating scam works

According to the viral post, the scam begins when a match agrees to meet in person. Before the date, the woman allegedly asks the man to arrange or pay for her cab.

The request can then become more convincing. She may reportedly say that she is uncomfortable sharing payment details with someone she has never met and instead ask the man to transfer the fare directly to the driver before the ride.

The alleged trick is that there may be no genuine cab booking behind the request.

Scammers are said to create or alter booking information, including the fare, driver's name and other trip details, to make the payment request look authentic. Once the money is transferred, the supposed match allegedly blocks the victim and cuts off all communication.

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The amounts involved may be relatively small, but repeated scams can still result in significant losses.

Viral post sparks debate online

The warning has attracted a wide range of reactions, with some users urging people to recognise basic red flags while others have mocked those who fall for such schemes.

One commenter pointed to what they considered an obvious warning sign: “The woman tells him she doesn’t trust him and then asks him to pay the driver in advance."

Another user took a harsher view, saying: “Good, guys who think they can shop girkfriends online deserve this."

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Some comments focused on the relatively low amounts allegedly requested. One user asked: “Why women always beg for these little amount, are they that broke? Or they just taking dumb people advantage?"

A separate comment described the alleged scheme as “a scam that shows how cheap both the parties are.. !! One is so cheap that she (or maybe he) is cheating people for ₹500 and other one is so desperate that they are so blinded to see this clear red flag."

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Verify before you pay

Regardless of the authenticity of the particular viral claim, requests for advance payments from people met online are a recognised warning sign in many forms of digital fraud.

Dating-app users should be particularly careful when a new match suddenly asks for money, transport payments, emergency expenses, gift cards, deposits or other financial assistance before meeting.

A simple precaution is to verify the booking independently rather than relying on screenshots, forwarded messages or payment details supplied by the other person. If a cab is supposedly booked, users should avoid transferring money merely because a screenshot appears to show a driver's name and fare.