Mumbai: Kurla Landslide Death Toll Rises To 7, 4 Injured; ₹4 Lakh Aid Announced For Victims' Families |

Mumbai: The death toll in the Kurla landslide has risen to seven, while four others were injured after a landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday amid heavy rainfall. The incident was reported at around 3:48 am near Rathod Medical.

Following the incident, a major rescue operation was launched. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC, NDRF and the 108 ambulance service were rushed to the spot and began search and rescue operations.

Seven dead, four injured

According to information from Kurla Bhabha Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, a total of 11 casualties have been reported so far, including seven deaths and four injuries. The four injured persons were identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16). They were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified 45-year-old person, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4), Marjina Arif Shaikh (27) and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27), according to Rajawadi Hospital.

Mayor visits landslide site

Following the tragedy, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade visited the site and met the affected families. She also directed the agencies involved in the rescue operation to expedite relief work and ensure better coordination.

Tawade also announced financial assistance for the victims' families. According to a BMC release, the families of each deceased victim will receive Rs 4 lakh, while those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each.

Rainfall triggered landslide

Meanwhile, DCP Ganesh Shinde said the landslide was triggered by rainfall. Police personnel were deployed at the site along with teams from the BMC, NDRF and other agencies.

Further details are awaited.

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