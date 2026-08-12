Kurla Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 6 After Heavy Rains Cause Mishap In Chirag Nagar; Mumbai Mayor Announces ₹4 Lakh Compensation For Deceased

Mumbai: The death toll in the Kurla landslide rose to six, while four others were injured after a landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday amid heavy rainfall. The incident was reported at around 3.48 am near Rathod Medical.

The landslide affected residential sheds in the area, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC, NDRF and 108 ambulance service were rushed to the spot and launched search and rescue operations.

Details On Injuries & Casualties

According to information from Kurla Bhabha Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, a total of 10 casualties were reported, six deaths and four injuries. The four injured persons were identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16). They were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

At Rajawadi Hospital, Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified 45-year-old person, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4) and Marjina Arif Shaikh (27) were declared brought dead.

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Mayor Announces ₹4 Lakh Compensation

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced financial assistance for the victims' families following the tragedy. As per a BMC release, the families of each deceased victim will receive Rs 4 lakh, while those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each.

The Mayor visited the site after the incident and met the affected families. She also directed the agencies involved in the rescue operation to speed up relief work and ensure better coordination. Senior civic officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane, Assistant Commissioner (in-charge) of L Ward Anil Jadhav and other officials, also visited the site.

Rain Triggered Landslide

DCP Ganesh Shinde said the landslide was triggered by rainfall. Police personnel were deployed at the location along with teams from the BMC, NDRF and other agencies. Earlier, officials said that several people were feared trapped under the debris and that rescue teams were working to locate and evacuate them. The emergency response continued through the morning as agencies worked to clear the debris and ascertain the full extent of the damage.