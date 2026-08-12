'I'm Just Pregnant, Weirdos': Woman Dismisses Bizarre Viral Claim About Using 'Belly Button' To Wake Donald Trump With 'Electric Shock'

A woman seen standing beside US President Donald Trump during a White House event has unexpectedly become the center of a bizarre internet conspiracy theory.

The woman is Jayme Leagh Franklin, a conservative media executive and former Trump administration staffer. Franklin was standing near Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the president signed an executive order concerning federal childhood vaccine recommendations.

Footage from the Oval Office quickly spread across social media. In the clips, Franklin can be seen repeatedly nodding while keeping one hand near her stomach. That seemingly ordinary gesture prompted an unusual wave of speculation online, with some users jokingly claiming that she was using a hidden device to send an electric shock to Trump whenever he appeared to lose focus.

There is no evidence that Franklin was using any such device. The theory appears to have originated as internet speculation and quickly turned into a viral meme.

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Jayme Franklin addresses the viral theory

As posts about the mysterious woman multiplied on X and other platforms, Franklin herself appeared to react to the speculation.

Some social media users claimed that her hand placement suggested she was pressing a concealed button to “wake” Trump. Franklin responded by quote-tweeting one of the posts and explaining that she was pregnant.

Her explanation offered a much simpler reason for the hand placement that had attracted so much online attention.

Franklin later posted that she was “honoured” to join President Trump in the Oval Office.

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Why was Jayme Franklin at the White House Event?

Franklin's appearance was notable because of her background in conservative politics and media.

She previously worked inside the Trump political operation, including roles with the 2020 Trump campaign and the first Trump White House. Her professional experience has also included work connected to the US Senate and Fox News.

Franklin is now best known as the founder and CEO of The Conservateur, a conservative media and lifestyle platform aimed particularly at women.

The organization says its work covers politics, culture, faith, fashion, beauty and femininity. It was founded in 2020 by Franklin and Isabelle Redfield and describes itself as a media and lifestyle brand focused on American womanhood and conservative values.

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What was trump signing?

The Oval Office appearance took place amid Trump's efforts to alter the federal approach to childhood vaccination recommendations.

The White House has said the administration wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review childhood vaccine recommendations in light of a Department of Health and Human Services scientific assessment and international practices.

The administration's position has generated significant debate among medical professionals and public-health advocates, particularly over the potential effects of changes to the established childhood immunization schedule.