Headache? TikToker uses THIS hat to feel better, demo video goes viral

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013, migraine is one of only eight chronic medical conditions that affects more than 10% of the population internationally.

In a video suggesting hacks to comfort oneself during a headache, probably a frequent shopper from Amazon revealed that she uses a “headache hat” from the online store to cool and comfort herself during migraine-like head pain.

The TikToker, who goes by the username @jazzthezombie, created a video stating, “These are called headache/migraine caps. This is hands down my favorite Amazon purchase ever."

The screen text from the video that's doing rounds on the internet:

"One thing that is super neat about it, it uses hot or cold therapy."

“So if you prefer hot for a migraine or headache you can warm it up in the microwave."

“If you prefer cold like me, you can have it in the freezer ready to go whenever you have a migraine."

“It also helps with stress relief, sinus pressure and it blocks out all the light so you can sleep peacefully.”

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:16 PM IST