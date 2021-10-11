'He will forever be remembered': Actor Nedumudi Venu's sudden passing leaves fans including celebrities in shock

Malayalam cinema actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Monday October 11 in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 73 years old at the time. After complaining of uneasiness on Sunday, the actor was admitted to a private hospital's ICU, a while after he recovered from Covid-19.

Nedumudi Venu began his career as a journalist before becoming a well-known movie star. In 1978, he made his acting debut in G Aravindan's 'Thambu.' He appeared in over 500 films, mostly in Malayalam and Tamil films. Venu was enormously famous not only among his fans but also among his colleagues in the film industry due to his charming and jovial personality. He was the recipient of three National Film Awards and six state film awards.

The sudden passing of the actor has left the film industry in shock as they took to Twitter to share condolence messages. Have a look:

The character of Chellappanasari in 'Thakara', a Christian priest in 'Chamaram', Balagopalan in 'Yavanika', Govindankutty in 'Aarorumariyathe' and Ravunni Nair in 'Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam' are among the many memorable roles showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:36 PM IST