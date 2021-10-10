e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

'Got an angel watching over me': Arjun Kapoor remembers his 'Maa' Mona Kapoor in emotional post

He penned the caption about how he knows that there is an "angel" watching over him, referring to his late mother who passed away in 2012
ANI
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a nostalgic post on Sunday, remembering his late mother Mona Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen looking at the sky with a little smile on his face.

He penned the caption about how he knows that there is an "angel" watching over him, referring to his late mother who passed away in 2012, battling cancer.

"I always look up and smile cause I know I got an angel watching over me. Love you Maa keep taking care of me please," he wrote.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Mona was Boney Kapoor's first wife before the filmmaker married Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. Boney and Mona got divorced in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:00 PM IST
