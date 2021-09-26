e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:51 PM IST

'He isn't in danger, he is the danger': As CSK battles KKR, netizens hail 'Lord Shardul' with memes

FPJ Web Desk
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders during the Vivo IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. | ANI

Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders during the Vivo IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. | ANI

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 171 for six against Chennai Super Kings in the their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After his team opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni or Karthik? Who will hold this record after the CSK vs KKR face-off?

Thakur's performance impressed cricket fans across India who took to Twitter to virtually bow to 'Lord Shardul'.

One Twitter user wrote, "Lord Shardul isn't in danger, he is the danger #CSK."

Advertisement

Another wrote, "Problem is teams can't even prepare against Lord Shardul. He just rolls his arm, you do the mistake. Legend."

Advertisement

People love the cricketer so much that even on the big screen, his name displayed as "Lord Shardul'.

Here's what fans are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal