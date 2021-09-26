'He isn't in danger, he is the danger': As CSK battles KKR, netizens hail 'Lord Shardul' with memes

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 171 for six against Chennai Super Kings in the their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After his team opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs.

Thakur's performance impressed cricket fans across India who took to Twitter to virtually bow to 'Lord Shardul'.

One Twitter user wrote, "Lord Shardul isn't in danger, he is the danger #CSK."

Another wrote, "Problem is teams can't even prepare against Lord Shardul. He just rolls his arm, you do the mistake. Legend."

People love the cricketer so much that even on the big screen, his name displayed as "Lord Shardul'.

Here's what fans are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:51 PM IST