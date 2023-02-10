e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHappy Teddy Day: Memes and adorable messages hit social media as netizens celebrate the special day of Valentine's week

Happy Teddy Day: Memes and adorable messages hit social media as netizens celebrate the special day of Valentine's week

February 10 marks Teddy Day. Check out some memes and messages from Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Happy Teddy Day | Twitter
Follow us on

Did you gift someone special a cute teddy this Valentine's week? February 10 marks Teddy Day and it sees love birds exchanging the soft toy with each other as a sign of love and affection. However, the forever single tribe celebrates the occasion with hilarious messages and memes.

While some have taken to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners, singles vibe in meme style day. Check reactions below.

People in love celebrate the day with adorable messages for their partner

Read Also
Teddy Day 2023: Messages, wishes, and GIFs to share with dear ones
article-image

Singles observe the day with memes

Read Also
Can't buy a teddy? Alternative soft toys to gift your partner
article-image
Read Also
'Dekh raha hai Binod': Rose Day trends on Twitter with classic and hilarious memes
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Happy Teddy Day: Memes and adorable messages hit social media as netizens celebrate the special day...

Happy Teddy Day: Memes and adorable messages hit social media as netizens celebrate the special day...

Watch: It's not 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' here but horse flees with the groom

Watch: It's not 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' here but horse flees with the groom

UP: Ugly fight erupts at Baghpat wedding when groom's kin isn't served 'paneer' (Viral Video)

UP: Ugly fight erupts at Baghpat wedding when groom's kin isn't served 'paneer' (Viral Video)

Cow Hug Day: Internet creates viral meme to celebrate desi version of Valentine's Day, tweaks iconic...

Cow Hug Day: Internet creates viral meme to celebrate desi version of Valentine's Day, tweaks iconic...

After Mahua Moitra, Congress Chief Kharge's ₹84,184 Louis Vuitton scarf sparks controversy on...

After Mahua Moitra, Congress Chief Kharge's ₹84,184 Louis Vuitton scarf sparks controversy on...