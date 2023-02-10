Happy Teddy Day: Memes and adorable messages hit social media as netizens celebrate the special day of Valentine's week

Happy Teddy Day | Twitter

Did you gift someone special a cute teddy this Valentine's week? February 10 marks Teddy Day and it sees love birds exchanging the soft toy with each other as a sign of love and affection. However, the forever single tribe celebrates the occasion with hilarious messages and memes.

While some have taken to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners, singles vibe in meme style day. Check reactions below.

People in love celebrate the day with adorable messages for their partner

Happy Teddy Day pic.twitter.com/SZB96OORbd — Sumanta Karmakar (@sumantadotcom) February 10, 2023

I don’t have teddy toy but I have teddy like you 🧸💗



Happy Teddy Day - February 10 🫶🏻 — Vinit Patel (@Vinit_Patel_31) February 10, 2023

Singles observe the day with memes

Some nibbis after not getting 🧸 Teddy on teddy day 😑 pic.twitter.com/LDYtw9dhUj — Pragya Bhatta (@CharchitPandeya) February 10, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)