'Happy Maha Shivratri' banner by Telangana based 'Muslim' fruit seller questioned by locals; watch video

Muslim fruit seller at Karim Nagar, Telangana had put up a decent banner wishing 'Happy Maha Shivratri' to citizens, however, some locals triggered an argument with the vendor and sought its removal.

"The board that reads the advertisement holds no word or anything to hurt sentiments of the any religion, but just a heartfelt greeting to the Hindu brothers and sisters, "the young fruit seller named Sayed Aslam is heard saying in the video.

Sayed further stated that the act seeking removal of the banner is done by 'foolish people' who don't realise of living in a 'secular' country. "Don't understand what meaning or utilty holds to keep off Hindu-Muslims. I am shocked to see that when a Muslim brother shares good wishes towards a Hindu, instead of being happy over the greeting - they are seeing it as a matter of concern," says Sayed in the video.

