Gurugram Viral Video: Jyoti Dalal, Woman Who Refused Paying Cab Driver After Ride, Now Dupes Beauty Parlour Of ₹20,000

The woman from Gurugram accused of repeatedly hiring cab services for long hours and leaving them unpaid was exposed last month by a journalist when identified as Jyoti Dalal was found arguing with a cab driver near the Huda City Centre in Gurgaon and allegedly threatening him of registering a 'fake' case of molestation. In a recent incident, Jyoti made prey a beauty parlour by taking their services and duping them of their money.

Then cab, now beauty parlour

The incident took place at the Grace and Glamour parlour which is said to be one of the best luxury salons in the region. Sharing about the yet another case of fraud online by Jyoti, journalist Deepika Bharadwaj tweeted a video and captioned it as "GURUGRAM : Jyoti Dalal does it again." In the video, the woman was seen delaying the payment process at the beauty parlour and later walked out without paying a single rupee for the availed services worth Rs. 20,000.

Jyoti took beauty services for 9 long hours

The woman visited the salon in Gurugram during the afternoon hours and took services until night, spending nine hours there. After availing the facilities there between 1 pm to 10 pm, she initially delayed payment by saying that she would do it by 11 in the night and later involved into a ruckus.

'Girlfriend' of high profile man in Gurugram

When the parlour staff reached out to the police for help and dialed the helpline, she claimed to be a girlfriend of an unidentified high profile man in Gurugram.

No action taken against the woman

It was pointed out that the parlour owner wanted to file an FIR regarding the incident and report the woman who duped them of thousands of rupees to the police, however, reportedly no action was taken by them. It is unclear why the cops didn't take cognisance of the incident. So far, the Gurugram police have shared no communication in this matter.

