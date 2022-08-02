Ghaziabad: National bird gets Tiranga sendoff on death, watch Peacock's last rites video

A peacock was honoured with the national flag on its death at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The national bird of India was wrapped in the Tiranga before burying its body. According to Twitter user Saurabh Trivedi, who shared the video on social media, the bird was found dead at Kaushambi metro station of the region.

Ghaziabad Police wrapped the dead bird (Peacock) in tricolour before burying it. The bird was found dead at Kaushambi metro station. Experts say it is a violation of flag code of India. pic.twitter.com/Nbj8ImsgBn — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) August 2, 2022

In the recent past we have come across the death of military and police dogs, they are treated with care and respect to receive a noteworthy send-off. However, their bodies aren't covered with the Indian national flag.

There have been similar incidents in the past where the national bird was given a death tribute before burying. People have raised questions over the dignity of the tri-colour when and while it's wrapped on the Peacock.

Violation of rules? Does the beautiful bird have a national or state funeral in its name? Though humans who die of service towards the national and well-being are bestowed with such a tribute, a peacock isn't entitled to it.

For the national animal, here's what the rule suggests - a dead peacock deserves to be cremated on a bed of wood, in the presence of forest department officials. Before the cremation procedure, a mandatory post-mortem needs to be conducted followed by a panchnama report.

In April 2018, about a dozen peacocks were found dead in Ghaziabad’s semi-developed township of Wave City owned by Ponty Chadha. Reports claimed that the peacock were in search of water who allegedly consumed the poisonous water discharged by the factory situated in E-16 plot in Udyog Kunj area.

In another case from the region during 2018, the Delhi Police had wrapped the dead bird in tricolour before burying it in a wooden box. The cops had rescued the peacock from a road outside the high court, but the bird later succumbed to its injuries. Police were quoted in media reports of following “protocol” as it was India's national bird.