Gautam Adani's wife opens up on how she 'put aside' her career; check post

Image credits: Google

Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Gautam Adani has turned 60 today. He was wished by people from all sectors. Adani, who is Asia's richest person and the founder of the Adani Group received a special note from wife Priti Adani.

She posted a throwback photo of her husband and spoke about how she put aside her career. Her post read, "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams".

More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with @gautam_adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect & pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams. pic.twitter.com/2uekSHO17m — Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) June 24, 2022

Adani and his family members also took the pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore towards different social causes. Talking about the announcement he wrote on Twitter, "On our father's 100th birth anniversary & my 60th birthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit ₹ 60,000 cr in charity towards healthcare, edu & skill-dev across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India".

