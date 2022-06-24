e-Paper Get App

Gautam Adani's wife opens up on how she 'put aside' her career; check post

Gautam Adani has turned 60 today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Gautam Adani has turned 60 today. He was wished by people from all sectors. Adani, who is Asia's richest person and the founder of the Adani Group received a special note from wife Priti Adani.

She posted a throwback photo of her husband and spoke about how she put aside her career. Her post read, "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams".

Adani and his family members also took the pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore towards different social causes. Talking about the announcement he wrote on Twitter, "On our father's 100th birth anniversary & my 60th birthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit ₹ 60,000 cr in charity towards healthcare, edu & skill-dev across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India".

Read Also
Watch video: Railway staff jumps on track to save a passenger
article-image
Read Also
'Asufutimaehaehfutbw': Joe Biden fumbles while describing US in single word; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralGautam Adani's wife opens up on how she 'put aside' her career; check post

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to vaccination in 2021, shows Lancet study

COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to vaccination in 2021, shows Lancet study

Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, more than 13k active cases

Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, more than 13k active cases

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in first round

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in first round

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without...

Maharashtra political crisis: His own son is MP and my son should do nothing? Uddhav Thackeray slams...

Maharashtra political crisis: His own son is MP and my son should do nothing? Uddhav Thackeray slams...