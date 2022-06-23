e-Paper Get App

'Asufutimaehaehfutbw': Joe Biden fumbles while describing US in single word; watch video

The video has crossed 5 million views on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
While trying to define the United States of America in a single word, its president Joe Biden accidentally fumbled and this gaffe caught the attention of the eagle-eyed netizens on Thursday.

In a viral video, President Biden says, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word.” However, he then fails to pronounce the word.

The short clip was shared on Twitter with a humorous caption. The user wrote, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw."

Meanwhile, Twitter users had hilarious reactions to the video. "That’s it... I’m setting that as my ringtone," said a Twitter user. "I can’t stop laughing at this," said another user.

Check out a few reactions below:

