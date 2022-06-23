'Asufutimaehaehfutbw': Joe Biden fumbles while describing US in single word; watch video

While trying to define the United States of America in a single word, its president Joe Biden accidentally fumbled and this gaffe caught the attention of the eagle-eyed netizens on Thursday.
In a viral video, President Biden says, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word.” However, he then fails to pronounce the word.
The short clip was shared on Twitter with a humorous caption. The user wrote, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw."
The video has crossed 5 million views on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Twitter users had hilarious reactions to the video. "That’s it... I’m setting that as my ringtone," said a Twitter user. "I can’t stop laughing at this," said another user.
Check out a few reactions below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)