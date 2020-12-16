From 'mujhe drugs do' to 'rasode main kaun tha', 10 viral videos from 2020

With everyone locked up in their houses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, content creators on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok made the most out of it.

From Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's "mujhe drugs do" mashup by Anshuman Sharma to Yashraj Mukhate's rendition of "rasode main kaun tha", here are 10 viral videos from 2020.

1. Mujhe drugs do:

In a debate on Republic TV, while discussing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Arnab Goswami's hysterics caught the eye of many meme makers. He was heard saying, "Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao." Anshuman Sharma used the viral video clip and created this mashup.