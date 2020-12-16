From 'mujhe drugs do' to 'rasode main kaun tha', 10 viral videos from 2020

With everyone locked up in their houses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, content creators on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok made the most out of it.
From Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's "mujhe drugs do" mashup by Anshuman Sharma to Yashraj Mukhate's rendition of "rasode main kaun tha", here are 10 viral videos from 2020.
1. Mujhe drugs do:
In a debate on Republic TV, while discussing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Arnab Goswami's hysterics caught the eye of many meme makers. He was heard saying, "Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao." Anshuman Sharma used the viral video clip and created this mashup.
2. Lucky Ali's singing 'O Sanam':
A video of 62-year-old singer-songwriter Lucky Ali, who's known for his distinctly different voice and soulful melodies, went viral on social media. In the video, Ali was heard singing his 1996 song 'O Sanam'. The video broke the internet and made netizens to take a trip down the memory lane.
3. Rasode main kaun tha:
The biggest whodunnit this year was without a doubt "rasode main kaun tha". Daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic mother-in-law Kokilaben and daughter-in-laws Gopi and Raashi's shenanigans were sound engineered brilliantly by Yashraj Mukhate.
4. Desi goalkeeper:
India may have never won a world cup in football but this desi goalkeeper certainly gave hope to the fans. This undated video of a goalkeeper repeatedly preventing his opponents from scoring a goal attracted many eyeballs. The video was even shared by the Asian Football Confederation.
5. Ramdev Baba falls off an elephant while performing yoga:
Ramdev Baba's fall from an elephant while performing yoga proved the old Hindi film title 'Haathi mera saathi' completely wrong. Also, this wan't the yoga guru's only fall this year. On live TV, he had slipped while cycling in the rain.
6. Ranveer Singh of journalism:
Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, who was actively reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was hailed by SSR fans and trolled by others for his relentless and frenzied coverage. In a viral video, he was seen aggressively circling around Rajput’s Bandra residence with his cameraperson. Some called him "Ranveer Singh of journalism", while some said that he was "AB Devillers of media industry".
7. Baba Ka Dhaba:
A small kiosk in the Delhi's Malviya Nagar left the internet heartbroken, when its owner shedding tears as food blogger Gaurav Vasan interviewed him. With the video being viewed by over 30 million people on Instagram and over 50 million on Facebook, and even shared by actress Sonam Kapoor, cricketer R Ashwin and many others, people flocked at 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and made the eatery an instant hit.
8. Aye Sanjay Raut Mumbai tumhari hai?
According to Google India's 'Year in Search' list, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was the second most searched personality of 2020 in India. His antics on TV also made his channels top the TRP charts. In one viral video, he was seen lashing out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Goswami was also seen attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in one of his debates.
9. Rangana Cannot:
While Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi’s videos mimicking Kangana Ranaut have been garnering a lot of attention on social media, an Instagram user named Garima is leaving the internet in splits with her spot on mimckery of the 'Manikarnika' actress. In the four-minute video, she talks about Sanjay Raut, Ranaut's upcoming movie on Ayodhya, Anurag Kashyap, 'Saandh Ki Aankh' and more.
10. 'Are you coward or a nationalist?'
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra bumped into Arnab Goswami on a flight, and understandably the meeting wasn't a good one. In the viral video, Kamra was seen confronting the Republic TV editor-in-chief, while the latter had earphones plugged in and didn't utter a word. "Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" Kamra asked Goswami. "I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit," Kunal captioned the video.