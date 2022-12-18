FPJ Rewind 2022: 10 most-liked tweets from this year |

It's time to soon bid adieu to 2022 and welcome a new year, however, before that take a look into what you and fellow internet users hit the like button for while scrolling and swiping through tweets.

Twitter has revealed the top 10 tweets that were most-liked by people. Both Barack Obama and Elon Musk have two tweets making the top 10 most-liked list, while Joe Biden has one. Popular Korean band BTS also entered the list with the love and support of their huge fan base.

Of these talked-about tweets, what marks the top is the confirmation of the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The sad update put forth on his Twitter account via family so far received 7 million likes. This being the most-liked tweet from the year 2022 shared a photo the late actor with an short obit note.

Check tweet:

The second in the most-liked tweet list hapens to come from none other than the now Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The quirky tweet that he made during the days of April took internet by a storm. Any guesses? The Coca-Cola and cocaine tweet that surfaced on the microblogging site by Musk holds around 4.7 million likes.

Check tweet:

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Former US President Barack Obama made it to the third from the top 10 most-liked tweets from 2022. The tweeted image showing Obama standing beside a window smiling at little kids is the one that received 4 million likes.

Check tweet:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The next ones on the list are as follows, take a look:

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020