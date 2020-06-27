FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 27, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these handpicked gems and thank us later!
Somebody predicted this:
There will be a minor baby boom at the end of 2020, and then one day in 2033, we shall witness the rise of QuaranTEENS.
Social distancing!
Classic Santa Banta!
Santa Apni Marriage Anniversary Wale Din Apne Ghar Ke Bahar Udaas Sa Baitha Tha, Banta Ne Ye Dekha Aur Uske Paas Aakar Puchha.
Banta: Oye Bahar Kyu Baitha Hai?
Santa: Yaar Aaj Marriage Anniversary Thi To Mene Wife Ko Gift Mein Chain Di Aur Usne Mujhe Ghar Se Bahar Nikal Diya.
Banta: Kyu? Chain Chandi Ki Laya Tha Kya?
Santa: Nahi, Cycle Ki.
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
