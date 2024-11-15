'F**k You, Yeh Pagal Aadmi Hai': Auto Driver Records Woman Passenger Abusing Him After Booking 2 Vehicles For Same Trip; Bengaluru Police React To Viral Video

Bengaluru: Woman allegedly books 2 autos for same trip; Ola auto driver questions her in viral video, gets abused | X/Pavan Kumar

An autorickshaw driver from Bengaluru claimed in a viral video that a woman in the city booked two vehicles for the same trip, resulting in confusion, but refused to admit it. Identified as Pavan Kumar, he alleged the woman passenger to have booked two rides through different online apps, one using Ola and other via Rapido, which allotted her two different vehicles.

The driver filmed the video himself and claimed that she had booked his auto through Ola, which the woman denied while being seated on the vehicle she took via Rapido. She admitted to have opened the Ola app for checking and comparing rates, but not to complete the booking. However, Pavan repeatedly pointed out that he received her booking on Ola.

Take a look at the video below

Argument takes dramatic turn

When the Rapido driver delayed to start the vehicle, an argument broke out between the passenger and the Ola auto driver. Pavan questioned and asked the passenger to prove she didn't confirm a ride through Ola and book his auto for the trip. While she initially opened the cab booking app, she soon got furious and refused to provide him any proof.

The woman turned dramatic and hurled abuses at Pavan, which was caught on camera. The clip even recorded her losing her calm and approaching to physically attack Pavan.

Abuses hurled at Ola auto driver

"F**k you, f**k you. Yeh pagal aadmi hai (This man is mad)", she said pointing at Pavan, then asking the Rapido driver to start the ride.

Bengaluru police respond to auto driver's video post

The truth is unclear, but the woman claimed that the Ola app being used by Pavan was malfunctioning and she hadn't booked any ride with him.

Please DM your contact number and mention place of incident. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 14, 2024

Bengaluru police as now reacted to the incident after the video surfaced on social media. Pavan uploaded the video recording of the argument online and tagged the police to look into the matter. Responding to his X post, the city police asked him share his contact details and specify the area where the incident took place.