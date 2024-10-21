Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers

Auto Driver urges passengers to learn Kannada with him, shares language lessons inside vehicle | Aut0 Kannadiga/Instagram

An X post capturing a 'Learn Kannada' poster comprising of a list of common greetings in the local language was placed inside an autorickshaw in Bengaluru, assisting people to know and get acquainted with the frequently used conversational lines in the Kannada language. The poster was stuck behind the driver's seat, facing the passengers. It happened to carry both Kannada and English texts allowing passengers to read them easily and use them as and when required.

A person named Vatsalya took to the social media platform after coming across this poster fitted inside an auto in the IT city. He called it a "Very handy" while sharing the picture of the same online.

Check X post below

Talking of the poster which has caught attention of X users now, it carried a list of common statements used during a ride. From greeting the driver to asking him to ride a little faster, it noted how one could learn and use these dialogues in Kannada if they knew English.

The first line on the poster, read, "Namaskara sir" and followed with its English version "Hello sir." Notably, the entire piece was created in a very efficient way by using only English alphabets or the widely-known Latin script.

Some of the sentences mentioned on the viral poster

Naanu Kannada kalitha ideeni

- I am learning Kannada

Sir, swalpa bega hogi

- Sir, ride a bit faster

Sir, UPI idiya? Athwa cash aa?

- Do you accept UPI or only cash?

(Place name) ge hogtira?

- Will you go to (place name)

Video: Auto driver gives language lessons through handy poster

He addressed the recent concerns faced by non-Kannada speaking passengers in the city and suggested his move could serve as a solution to the problem.

"Let's teach, let's fix the language problem in Bengaluru (translated)," the auto driver identified as "Aut0 Kannadiga" wrote while sharing the video of him placing the respective poster inside his vehicle on Instagram.

Netizens appreciated the auto driver's move of placing a list of handy conversational elements in front of the passenger's seat. "My heartfelt thanks for your efforts.! Jai Hind Jai Karnataka," said one user. "We will always support your efforts," added another.

The auto driver who is popular by his online presence as "Aut0 Kannadiga" enjoys a huge following across social media platforms. He is a digital content creator sharing videos as a proud Kannada speaker alongside vlogs from his daily rides and life. He has 3.49K subscribers on YouTube and more than a lakh followers on Instagram.