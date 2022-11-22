FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala | Twitter

Kerala is vibing in the FIFA fever, just like a few other regions across the country. After fandom scenes showing Keralites installing Messi cut-outs in a local water resource, buying a house on rent to witness the match along, a video showing them clash over their favourite football team has surfaced on social media.

In the recent video, which has originated from Kollam, Kerala, we can see Brazil and Argentina fans fighting with each other during a rally passing through the Sakthikulangara area.

In the above matter, a case has been registered at the Sakthikulangara PS in Kollam, ANI reported.

Kerala | Case registered u/s 160 IPC(punishment for committing affray)at Sakthikulangara PS in Kollam in connection with a video where football fans of Argentina & Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural during a road show



(Pics -screengrabs from the video) pic.twitter.com/4saG3os5ko — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022