FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

Not just are Indian fans celebrating together, but also involving into fights over differences in the teams they support. A video of the latter case has now gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala | Twitter
Kerala is vibing in the FIFA fever, just like a few other regions across the country. After fandom scenes showing Keralites installing Messi cut-outs in a local water resource, buying a house on rent to witness the match along, a video showing them clash over their favourite football team has surfaced on social media.

In the recent video, which has originated from Kollam, Kerala, we can see Brazil and Argentina fans fighting with each other during a rally passing through the Sakthikulangara area.

In the above matter, a case has been registered at the Sakthikulangara PS in Kollam, ANI reported.

