Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Air India Flight Crossing Iranian Airspace Amid Israel-Iran War; Here's The Truth

As geopolitical tensions intensify across the Gulf region following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Air India has issued a clarification after misleading claims circulated online about one of its international flights.

The airline confirmed that none of its aircraft have crossed restricted airspace zones in the conflict-hit region and assured passengers that all routes are planned with safety as the top priority.

Viral image sparks confusion

A widely shared image on social media alleged that an Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt in Germany to Delhi had flown over Iranian airspace despite heightened tensions in the Middle East.

However, the airline dismissed the claim as false. In a statement posted on X, Air India clarified that the aircraft had actually been diverted via Saudi Arabia, avoiding restricted zones in accordance with international aviation advisories.

The airline emphasised that such claims do not reflect its actual operational procedures or safety standards.

Safety protocols and route planning

Air India stated that all flight paths are determined using real-time intelligence, global aviation advisories, and constant monitoring of regional developments.

According to the airline, these operational decisions are taken to ensure that passenger and crew safety remain paramount.

The carrier reiterated that it does not operate flights over restricted or conflict-affected airspace.

Regional conflict disrupts global aviation

The clarification comes as tensions in the Middle East surged after a major military escalation in which the United States and Israel launched strikes in Iran, reportedly resulting in the assassination of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The development triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting airports, military installations, and civilian areas across the Gulf region.

Cities such as Riyadh and Dubai have witnessed disruptions, forcing multiple flight diversions and cancellations.

Airports shut, thousands stranded

Major aviation hubs including Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi experienced temporary shutdowns after drone and missile strikes caused damage to airport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Qatar closed its airspace following attacks near Hamad International Airport, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

Oman becomes evacuation hub

Amid the widespread disruptions, Muscat in Oman has emerged as a crucial transit hub for evacuation and humanitarian flights.

International carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, and Smartwings are using Muscat to evacuate foreign nationals and facilitate repatriation operations.

Airspace restrictions across the gulf

Several countries in the region have imposed strict airspace closures due to the ongoing conflict. Nations such as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar have completely shut their airspace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan have implemented partial or time-restricted closures.

Commercial flights into Israel currently require prior approval, while Oman remains one of the few countries in the region still allowing limited civilian aviation.