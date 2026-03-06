'Bhaiyya Woh Marr Jayega': Bengaluru's DRDO Township Phase 2 Residents Free Stray Dogs Stuffed In Sacks - VIDEO

A video filmed on Thursday at the DRDO Phase II Township in Bengaluru's Kaggadasapura has sparked outrage among animal lovers after it allegedly showed personnel from the EMU capturing stray dogs inside the residential campus. The footage quickly circulated among local residents and activists, who claim the animals were being handled in a rough and inhumane manner.

Activists intervene after alleged forceful capture

According to witnesses present at the scene, the dog-catching operation involved several stray dogs being rounded up within the township premises. Animal welfare volunteers who arrived at the location objected to the manner in which the animals were being handled and confronted the individuals carrying out the operation.

The activists claim they were able to halt the process and release the dogs after raising strong objections. They alleged that the animals appeared frightened and were being removed forcefully from the area.

Claims of cruelty during the incident

One of the most serious allegations involves a female dog that was reportedly nursing puppies. Activists said the dog was struck with a stick during the operation, which they described as an act of cruelty.

The group further alleged that this was not an isolated incident. According to them, nearly 22 stray dogs were reportedly taken away from the same township about a week earlier. However, when residents sought clarification, authorities allegedly denied conducting any such dog-catching activity.

Complaint sent seeking action

Following the incident, activists compiled the video footage along with a formal complaint and sent it via email to former Union minister and animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi. They are requesting intervention and an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of the animals.

The activists are also urging concerned citizens and animal welfare supporters to share the video widely and write to authorities demanding accountability.

Under India’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, stray dogs cannot be relocated or removed arbitrarily. Municipal authorities are required to follow humane procedures such as sterilisation, vaccination and returning the dogs to the same area after treatment.