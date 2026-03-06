'Coolest Video On Internet': Mumbai Woman Snowboards In Saree In Gulmarg, Viral Clip Leaves Netizens Stunned

A unique snowboarding video from Kashmir’s Gulmarg has taken social media by storm, with viewers calling it one of the “coolest videos on the internet.” The clip features two women confidently snowboarding down a snow-covered mountain, while dressed in traditional sarees.

The unusual yet impressive moment was shared by Mumbai-based skateboarder and snowboarder Urmila Pable, who is known online for blending Indian culture with action sports.

Sarees meet snowboarding

In the viral clip, Urmila teams up with fellow professional rider Linda as the duo glide down the snowy slopes of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Instead of the typical winter sports gear, both women are seen wearing flowing sarees, adding a striking desi twist to the high-adrenaline sport.

As they carve through the snow with confidence, the sarees flutter behind them, creating a visually stunning scene. The contrast between the traditional Indian attire and the extreme winter sport immediately caught viewers’ attention online.

The post was shared with the playful caption: “Saree not sorry. Snowboarding edition.”

Internet declares it the “coolest video”

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, crossing four million views and drawing thousands of reactions. Many users flooded the comments section with admiration, praising both the creativity and the skill involved.

One user wrote, “The coolest video on the internet.”

Another commented, “So cool! Like superwomen flying through the snow.”

Others expressed surprise at how effortlessly the duo handled the slopes while wearing sarees. Comments like “Never thought snowboarding in a saree would make me this happy,” and “Skiing and sareeing can go hand in hand,” quickly became part of the online buzz.

Urmila Pable’s viral moments continue

This is not the first time Urmila Pable has gone viral for her adventurous sporting skills. The Mumbai-based athlete regularly shares videos of skateboarding and snowboarding, often experimenting with unconventional outfits and creative settings.

Her talent previously caught the attention of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. The actor once reshared one of Urmila’s skateboarding videos on Instagram Stories, praising her with the message: “Woah! Keep doing what you do. Amazing.”