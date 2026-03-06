Viral Video: Princess Kate Middleton's Garba Dance During Holi Celebration With British-Indian Community In Leicester Wins Hearts Online

X

Catherine, Princess of Wales, popularly known as Kate Middleton, joined the British-Indian community in Leicester to celebrate the festival of Holi on March 5. The Princess participated in several cultural activities across the city, but it was her enthusiastic attempt at the traditional garba dance that drew the most attention.

The visit highlighted the importance of community ties and cultural exchange in one of the UK’s most diverse cities. Photos shared on the official social media accounts of Kensington Palace showed Kate interacting warmly with locals, applauding performances and learning more about Indian traditions.

Traditional welcome at Hindu temple

The day began with a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Temple, where the Princess was greeted with a traditional namaste. As part of the welcome ceremony, she was presented with a floral mala (garland) and a small bindi placed on her forehead.

Soon after, Kate joined a women-only group performing garba, a folk dance originating from the Indian state of Gujarat. Standing in a circle with the group, she followed the rhythmic steps, turning left and right while clapping along to the music as the formation rotated. Video of her performing Garba quickly went viral and won hearts on the internet.

The moment was met with cheers from the crowd, with many attendees praising her willingness to embrace the tradition.

Dance and cultural exchange

Later, the Princess visited the dance studio of renowned choreographer Aakash Odedra, where she watched a performance by the Aakash Odedra Company. She even stepped into a brief dance session, joining performers barefoot.

When handed a red rose after the performance, Kate smiled and remarked, “My children would love it, they love their dance.”

Positive reactions online

Social media reactions to the visit were largely positive. One user wrote, “It’s wonderful to see moments that celebrate culture and community.”

Another commented, “The best Princess of Wales we can ask for.”