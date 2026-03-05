Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Have A 'Barbie Doll' Honoured After Her; Joins Barbie’s First ‘Dream Team’ Ahead of International Women’s Day

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has achieved a unique global honour after being selected for Barbie’s first-ever Dream Team. With this recognition, the Indian vice-captain has become the first cricketer in the world to receive a customised Barbie doll created in her likeness.

The announcement was made by Mattel on March 5, just days before International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8. The initiative celebrates inspiring women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and motivating young girls around the world.

Importantly, Mandhana’s doll has been designed as a one-of-a-kind tribute and will not be available for commercial sale.

A global line-up of trailblazers

Mandhana is part of an elite group of eight influential women from different professions across the globe. The Dream Team also includes tennis icon Serena Williams, astronaut Kellie Gerardi, Mexican racing driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, English footballer Chloe Kelly, German singer Helene Fischer, climber Zoja Skubis and Australian surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore.

According to Mattel, the Dream Team recognises women who have achieved significant milestones and opened doors for the next generation.

“The dream is real and we have the team to prove it,” the company said while unveiling the initiative, adding that the women chosen have led the way through groundbreaking achievements in their respective careers.

Mandhana reacts to the special honour

Mandhana shared pictures of her personalised Barbie doll on Instagram and admitted she was still taking in the moment.

The cricketer said seeing a Barbie inspired by her journey felt surreal and was something she never imagined growing up. She also expressed hope that her story would encourage young girls to believe they belong on the cricket field.

Mandhana added that being included in the Dream Team alongside inspiring women from different fields was an honour and a reminder that representation can inspire bigger dreams.