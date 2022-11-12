Earthquake in Delhi; Twitterati share experience of feeling tremors for the second time this week

e-Paper Get App
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake had hit the region earlier this week, on November 9. The recent happening ranges to a 5.4 magnitude, resulting worries netizens to share their concerns on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Earthquake in Delhi on November 12, 2022 | FPJ
Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi resulting people to share their worry on social media. Visuals of the sudden shake, news alerts and memes widely surfaced on Twitter within seconds of the happening. This being the second such incident within the week, after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the lower Himalayan region affecting Delhi-NCR premises on Wednesday, netizens took to trend the concerning situation on social media.

Check some reactions from Twitter

article-image

Reportedly, the recent earthquake marked a 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale as it shook the national capital and neighbouring areas such as greater Noida and Gurugram on Saturday evening. TThe epicentre of earthquake is likely from India, claimed to be Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

article-image

