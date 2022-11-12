Earthquake hits Delhi for second time in a week

Earthquake | Picture for representation

New Delhi: A 5.4 Richter scale earthquake shook the national capital and neighbouring areas such as greater Noida and Gurugram on Saturday evening. The tremors were felt for five seconds following which the citizens came out of their house and other establishments. The epicentre of earthquake is likely from India.

Earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi-NCR felt tremors after the regions of Pithoragarh, which is near Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the earthquake that was struck by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake along the Nepal border.