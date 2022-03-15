Did you know? Pune based engineering student is Elon Musk's 'Twitter friend'

An engineering student from Pune, Maharashtra holds a massive following on Twitter and interacts with Elon Musk, he call be easily called the billionaire's 'Twitter friend'.

Last year, the Pune based Twitter user named Pranay Pathole had shared an image of Elon Musk in his 90s look, during when the now Tesla CEO was handling 2 jobs in a day. Pranay's tweeted image had wooed the internet so much that Musk felt the need to reply. The Tesla & SpaceX CEO wrote backk and said, “True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as a computer was so slow”.

Though Musk is an ardent user of social media, getting a reply from him isn't a way in for everyone. However, this 23-year-old has a massive following on the micro-blogging platform - some of whom being the most influential names from across the globe.

To take a while over his Twitter page, the pinned tweet reads about Mars, to which Musk had responded. Take a look at tweet that comes from 2020, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Most of Pathole's tweets are addressed to Musk, and it incites regular replies from him too. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Pune based Science student has been applying to Masters programs in the United States with aspirations to work with Musk someday. “I want to work for him and with him. It would definitely be an amazing learning opportunity for a young guy like me. That’s what I aspire and think of doing in future,” Hindustan Times quoted Patole.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:30 AM IST