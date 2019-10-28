Desi Tony Stark leaves netizens unimpressed

A video is going viral online in which a man can be seen showing off a metallic green suit. Though Tony Stark has been put to rest in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ fans of Iron Man keep coming up with their own version of the wonder suit worn by the eccentric billionaire. Many efforts have been made to come up with an iron suit that is fully functional and does the job as good as the original.

Now, an Indian man has come out with a desi version, claiming it was designed to help fight terror and can be of use to the soldiers stationed at the border. In the video, the person can be seen demonstrating the suit. He can be seen firing what look like weapons located near the hands, stomach and shoulder simply by moving his hands.