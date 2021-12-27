Delhi: Have you seen this autorickshaw ever before? Twitterati reacts

We all would have commuted through city's autorickshaw, but this one is a bit different! The vehicle is supposed to be a Government of India transport which runs through Delhi in a dark black look.
Twitter saw a post by @ShylajaVarma, wherein she shared a picture of the autorickshaw colored in black, unlike the kaali-peeli or green-yellow version citizens regularly came across. The tweet read to question netizens whether they have spotted such an autorickshaw anytime before.
Take a look at picture, right here:
The tweet has got netizens to react to the picture. A user retweed to write, "Looks bulletproof as well..." while some mentioned in the comment section that they have spotted the Government of India autorickshaw in the city premises - near Rashtrapati Bhavan and close to a Delhi user's office building.
Also, according to a reply, the driver of this vehicle is a government employee who serves for the various department offices of the government.
'Looks' bullet-proof as well... https://t.co/SG7J6UeBQQ— 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗺 (@altertwit) December 27, 2021
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
Kaafi hai mere office me bhi auto ,department ka kaam karte hai,inke driver gvt employee hai— nandan sharma (@sharmabhu) December 27, 2021
There's one of Rashtrapati Bhavan as well, if I am not mistaken— Anindya (@AninBanerjee) December 27, 2021
Must be hi-tech surveillance vehicle 😀— Jency Jacob (@jencyjac) December 27, 2021
