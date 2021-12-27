e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

Delhi: Have you seen this autorickshaw ever before? Twitterati reacts

Swarna Srikanth
We all would have commuted through city's autorickshaw, but this one is a bit different! The vehicle is supposed to be a Government of India transport which runs through Delhi in a dark black look.

Twitter saw a post by @ShylajaVarma, wherein she shared a picture of the autorickshaw colored in black, unlike the kaali-peeli or green-yellow version citizens regularly came across. The tweet read to question netizens whether they have spotted such an autorickshaw anytime before.

Take a look at picture, right here:

The tweet has got netizens to react to the picture. A user retweed to write, "Looks bulletproof as well..." while some mentioned in the comment section that they have spotted the Government of India autorickshaw in the city premises - near Rashtrapati Bhavan and close to a Delhi user's office building.

Also, according to a reply, the driver of this vehicle is a government employee who serves for the various department offices of the government.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:39 PM IST
