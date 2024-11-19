Delhi Air Pollution Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Delhi Air Pollution Memes | X

Delhi-NCR is witnessing extremely poor visibility due to its declining air quality, making it challenging for people to live a healthy life in the national capital. As the AQI recorded the 'severe plus' bracket for second consecutive day, where the air is considered hazardous to health, the region saw its schools and workplaces shutting its doors or allowing WFH. Even court sessions moved to the virtual platform taking note of the air pollution here. Reacting to this situation, people shared hilarious memes on social media. They triggered a meme fest on X, taking a dig at the concerning AQI in Delhi and its neighbourhood.

As the pollution crisis in the national capital made the headlines, netizens reacted it with memes. They flooded some of the classic filmy across social media platforms by tweaking them to the current issue. These meme posts surfaced in both a light-hearted way and expressing frustration on the air quality concerns.

Check memes below

Share some memes on #Delhi's pollution



People in Delhi on pollution: pic.twitter.com/20hcWWJofV — Yash Dhanuka (@YashDhanuka14) November 18, 2024

No need to buy cigarettes anymore guys #DelhiAirCrisis pic.twitter.com/NdNOX7BkA9 — kumbhkar (@terramatera) November 18, 2024

In a particularly viral meme, people dropped an image of Superman admitted to the hospital. Ask why? Netizens pointed out that the comic book character fell sick after flying through the air of Delhi, which led him to seek medical attention. It took a dig at the poor air quality in the region by terming the fictional character to be an "Air pollution victim".

An AI-generated image was also uploaded online with the caption "Scenes in Delhi right now". It reflected on the scenes of the region which is currently facing bad air quality and low visibility, making people to protect themselves with face masks and air purifiers.

On the other hand, several people were seen comparing unhealthy practices known for causing respirator illnesses with the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. Taking note of the toxic smog and pollution, people hit a comparison with the air one would breathe in Delhi with that of their city when exposed to smoking.

Smoking & Drinking together in #Bangalore is way healthier than Doing Gym & yoga together in #Delhi#pollution #crisis — Lerner Ram | Explorer | Writer | Ed-tech Marverick (@ramjitiwari26) November 19, 2024

Smoking in Pune is healthier than doing Yoga in Delhi . — अजेय (@Depresion_Me_hu) November 19, 2024

They suggested the air quality in their cities would be much better even with the smoke of cigarettes, while comparing it to the concerning AQI figures from the national capital.

In a recent post shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, he highlighted that Delhi tops the list of the "most polluted city in the world", leaving behind Dhaka and Lahore with a great difference. Delhi ranked above all cities with an AQI of 1108, as per the report, while all other cities recorded below 260 AQI.