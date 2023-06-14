Cyclone Biparjoy In Gujarat: Morbi Police Relocate Pregnant Woman, Baby To Safe Home (WATCH)

Cyclone Biparjoy has so far led to more than 37,000 evacuations and three on-record casualties. Amidst authorities evacuating people in Gujarat, a video of Morbi police taking a pregnant woman and a baby to a shelter home surfaced online. The clip was tweeted by the Morbi Police and showed them relocating the lady and her child amidst cyclone-resulted rainfall.

In the video, a few female police officials were seen providing assistance to a woman and her child from the Wankaner area of Gujarat. One of the cops carried the young one in her arms during the relocation, followed by three other cops assisting the lady from her house to a safe place. They walked through muddy roads in the locality before reportedly reaching the shelter.

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates

Biparjoy is a cyclonic storm that formed in the Arabian Sea and is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port around June 15. Reportedly, Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, along with the adjoining Pakistan coasts, are on high alert. The cyclone is predicted to make landfall on Thursday evening, bringing with it potentially destructive winds and heavy rainfall.

The cyclone's landfall is anticipated to bring strong winds with speeds ranging from 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph, posing a significant threat to the affected areas.

People relocated from vulnerable areas

Authorities in Gujarat have initiated a massive evacuation effort to ensure the safety of coastal residents. Approximately 37,800 individuals have been relocated from vulnerable areas to temporary shelters in anticipation of the cyclone's impact. Jakhau port in the Kutch district is among the areas expected to be most affected.

Readiness towards the cyclone

Disaster response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are on standby to provide assistance in the aftermath of the cyclone. The Army has also positioned flood relief columns at strategic locations, working in coordination with civil administration and NDRF authorities.