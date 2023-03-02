e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCouple Swap! Married women fall for each other's husbands and marry them in Bihar's Khagaria

Couple Swap! Married women fall for each other's husbands and marry them in Bihar's Khagaria

A married woman eloped with another man, and her husband married her lover's wife to get revenge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
File

Social media shows us bizarre things happening around us. One such incident has taken the internet by storm. A bizarre couple swap from Bihar's Khagaria district has gone viral on social media.

A married woman eloped with another man, and her husband married her lover's wife to get revenge.

According to ETV Bharat reports, a woman named Ruby Devi got married to Neeraj in 2009. The couple had four children together. However, Neeraj later found out that his wife was having an extramarital affair with a man named Mukesh.

On the other hand, Mukesh was married to another woman, who is also named Ruby and has two children.

In February 2022, Ruby Devi and Mukesh eloped and got married. When Neeraj found out, he filed a police complaint against Mukesh for kidnapping his wife. Neeraj said that a village panchayat was held to resolve the matter, but Mukesh didn’t agree. Since then, he has been on the run. In order to take revenge, Neeraj got married to Mukesh's wife last month.

The bizarre news of couples swapping marriages has got netizens confused.

"Their kids will be so confused!!" wrote one user.

"Ruby devi's Husband: Thukra ke mera pyar, mera intekaam dekhegi," commented another user.

While one user complained about being single, "Married people are eloping with each other, and here I'm still single."

Read Also
WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Couple Swap! Married women fall for each other's husbands and marry them in Bihar's Khagaria

Couple Swap! Married women fall for each other's husbands and marry them in Bihar's Khagaria

Delhi: Man threatens Jamia students celebrating Holi on campus, others chant 'Allah-u-Akbar'; video...

Delhi: Man threatens Jamia students celebrating Holi on campus, others chant 'Allah-u-Akbar'; video...

What's trending? Couple's 'letter of closure' to mark break up goes viral

What's trending? Couple's 'letter of closure' to mark break up goes viral

WATCH: Man sits on moving car's bonnet to perform road stunt in Gautam Buddh Nagar; police suspend...

WATCH: Man sits on moving car's bonnet to perform road stunt in Gautam Buddh Nagar; police suspend...

Nagaland YouTuber gets racially abused outside Mumbai University; shares video of incident

Nagaland YouTuber gets racially abused outside Mumbai University; shares video of incident