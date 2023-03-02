Couple Swap! Married women fall for each other's husbands and marry them in Bihar's Khagaria

File

Social media shows us bizarre things happening around us. One such incident has taken the internet by storm. A bizarre couple swap from Bihar's Khagaria district has gone viral on social media.

A married woman eloped with another man, and her husband married her lover's wife to get revenge.

According to ETV Bharat reports, a woman named Ruby Devi got married to Neeraj in 2009. The couple had four children together. However, Neeraj later found out that his wife was having an extramarital affair with a man named Mukesh.

On the other hand, Mukesh was married to another woman, who is also named Ruby and has two children.

In February 2022, Ruby Devi and Mukesh eloped and got married. When Neeraj found out, he filed a police complaint against Mukesh for kidnapping his wife. Neeraj said that a village panchayat was held to resolve the matter, but Mukesh didn’t agree. Since then, he has been on the run. In order to take revenge, Neeraj got married to Mukesh's wife last month.

The bizarre news of couples swapping marriages has got netizens confused.

"Their kids will be so confused!!" wrote one user.

"Ruby devi's Husband: Thukra ke mera pyar, mera intekaam dekhegi," commented another user.

While one user complained about being single, "Married people are eloping with each other, and here I'm still single."