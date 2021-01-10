'Comeback show': Netizens delighted as Suresh Raina returns to cricket after 609 days, smashes half-century

As Mushtaq Ali trophy marked the return of domestic cricket in India after an enforced break due to the novel coronavirus, veteran batsman Suresh Raina too made his comeback to cricket after 609 long days.

Raina, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, starred in Uttar Pradesh's Elite A opening clash against Punjab on Day 1 of the Mushtaq Ali tournament.

The 34-year-old smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 56 but failed to register a win as the side's batting order collapsed rather quickly in the chase of 135 runs set by Punjab, courtesy Prabhsimran Singh and Anomlpreet Singh with scores of 43 and 35, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh lost the match by 11 runs.

